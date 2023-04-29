State of Minnesota Becker County Distric

State of Minnesota Becker County District Court Judicial District: Seventh Court File Number: 03-PR-23-575 Case Type: Probate In Re the Estate of Vernette Edna Warling Decedent (Deceased Person) Notice and Order for Hearing on Petition for Descent of Property A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this court. The Petition states that the Decedent died more than three years ago leaving property in Minnesota. It requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will, if any, and for the descent of such property to be determined and assigned by this court to the persons entitled to the property. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the petition may be granted. It is ordered and notice is given that on May 24, 2023 at 1: 15 p.m. a hearing will be held at Becker County District Court, 913 Lake Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 to hear the petition. *This is an administrative hearing and your appearance is not required. If there is an objection to this petition, you will be notified of another hearing date and time. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (Minn. Stat.§ 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice (Minn. Stat. § 524.3-204). Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by: mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date. An Affidavit of Service is required to be filed. BY THE COURT /s/ District Court Judge Date: 4/13/23 /s/ Susan Solheim Judicial Officer Date: 4/13/23 (April 29; May 6, 2023) 217121