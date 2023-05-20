State of Minnesota Becker County Distric

State of Minnesota Becker County District Court 7th Judicial District Court File No. 03-PR-23-731 In re the Estate of Yvonne Utke, a/k/a Yvonne Carol Utke, Deceased NOTICE OF DOMICILIARY FOREIGN PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE 1. Steven Joel Utke, Domiciliary Foreign Personal Representative of the Estate of Yvonne Utke, a/k/a Yvonne Carol Utke, deceased, does hereby execute and deliver the following notice: 2. I, Steven Joel Utke, declare my intention to exercise, as to assets in the State of Minnesota, all powers of a local personal representative and to maintain actions and proceedings in Minnesota in accordance with Section 524.4-205, Minnesota Statutes. 3. With the filing of this notice and a certified copy of my appointment, I request that the Court, under the provisions of Section 524.4-204, Minnesota Statutes, publish notice, as provided by law. Dated this 25th day of April, 2023. /s/ Steven Utke 5941 135th Ave. SE Enderlin, ND 58027 Subscribed and sworn to before me on this 25th day of April, 2023. /s/ Charles L. Chapman, Notary Public State of North Dakota (May 20 & 27, 2023) 224656