State of Minnesota County Becker Distric

State of Minnesota County Becker District Court Judicial District: Seventh Court File Number: 03-CV-22-2249 Case Type: Harassment Lynn Sharon Hendricks and obo Minor Children Petitioner VS Robert Joseph Wasche Respondent Notice of Issuance of Harassment Restraining Order by Publication To Respondent: Robert Joseph Wasche YOU ARE NOTIFIED that a Harassment Restraining Order has been issued on November 17, 2022. A hearing has not been scheduled. You may request a hearing on this matter by filing a Request for Hearing HAR301 with the Court within twenty (20) days of the date this Notice is published. You may get a copy of the HRO from the court administrator’s office at the following address: Becker County Courthouse 913 Lake Avenue Detroit Lakes MN. Failure to appear at a scheduled hearing or to get a copy of the Harassment Restraining Order will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s order. November 28, 2022 Date Renelle Fenno/Connie Zick Court Administrator/ Deputy (Dec. 3, 2022) 126844