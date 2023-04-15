State of Minnesota County Becker Distric

State of Minnesota County Becker District Court Judicial District: Seventh Court File Number: 03-FA-21-513 Case Type: Domestic Abuse In the Matter of: Sandy Latisha Northup and obo Minor Child(ren) Petitioner vs. Everett Ormand Northup Respondent Notice of Hearing by Publication (Minn. Stat. § 518B.01, subd. 8) To Respondent named above: An order has been issued directing you to appear by ZOOM : https://zoomgov.com/join Meeting ID: 161 236 7491 Passcode: 223830 on April 20, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. and explain why the relief sought in the Petition for the Extension of an Order for Protection should not be granted. You may obtain a copy of the Petition and any order issued from the court from the Becker County Court Administrator’s Office. If you do not appear at the scheduled hearing, the Petitioner’s request may be granted as a default matter. Failure to appear will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s Order. April 10, 2023 Date Renelle Fenno/ Jeannine Jahnke Court Administrator / Deputy (April 15, 2023) 213264