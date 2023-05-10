State of Minnesota County of: Becker Dis

State of Minnesota County of: Becker District Court Judicial District: Seventh District Court File Number: 03‐JV‐23‐464 Case Type: CHIPS In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of: Susan Diane Barnett, Anthony James Bruguier and Lisa Marie Warren Summons and Notice Child in Need of Protection or Services Matter (CHP‐114) NOTICE TO: Lisa Marie Warren, Above‐named parent(s) or legal custodian(s). 1. A Child in Need of Protection or Services Petition has been filed in the Juvenile Court alleging that the child(ren) of the above‐named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) is/are in need of protection or services. 2. This is your notice that this Child in Need of Protection or Services case is scheduled for a hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 913 Lake Avenue Detroit Lakes MN 56501‐3403, on May 16, 2023 at 1:45 pm or as soon after as the case can be heard. 3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date. 4. You have a right to be represented by counsel. 5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including taking permanent custody of the child(ren) named in the Petition. Dated May 5, 2023 BY: Connie Zick Becker County Court Administration 913 Lake Avenue Detroit Lakes MN 56501‐3403 218‐846‐5040 (May 10, 2023) 222476