State of Minnesota County of: Becker Dis

State of Minnesota County of: Becker District Court Judicial District: Seventh District Court File Number: 03‐JV‐23‐980 Case Type: CHIPS ‐ Permanency In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of: Caitlin Elizabeth Yi, and Terrance Walter Allen Sampson Summons and Notice Transfer of Permanent Legal and Physical Custody Matter (CHP‐117) NOTICE TO: Terrance Walter Allen Sampson, Above‐named parent(s) or legal custodian(s). 1. A Petition to Transfer Permanent Legal and Physical Custody has been filed in the Juvenile Court. This petition asks the court to permanently transfer the parent/guardian’s legal and physical custodial rights to a relative. 2. This is your notice that this Transfer of Permanent Legal and Physical Custody case is scheduled for a in person hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 913 Lake Avenue Detroit Lakes MN 56501‐3403, on September 22, 2023 at 2:15 or as soon after as the case can be heard. Please contact court administration to get the hearing information. 3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date. 4. You have a right to be represented by counsel. 5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including permanently transferring the legal and physical custodial rights of the above‐named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) or permanent out‐of‐home placement of the child(ren). Dated: August 22, 2023 BY: Missy Olson, Deputy Renelle Fenno, Court Administrator Becker County Court Administration 913 Lake Avenue Detroit Lakes MN 56501‐3403 218‐846‐5040 (Aug. 26; Sept. 2 & 9, 2023) 253031