STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER DIST

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER DISTRICT COURT SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT CASE TYPE: PROBATE Court File No.: 03-PR-22-2362 In Re: Estate of Veronica Edith Ann Snobeck, Decedent. NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on January 18, 2023 at 1:15 PM a hearing will be held in this Court in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Decedent’s Will dated December 3, 1996, and for the appointment of Donald W. Burns Jr., whose address is 12445 150th Street, Wadena. MN 56482, as personal representative of the Decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration. This hearing will be held: via Zoom •Please contact Court Administration for remote hearing instructions. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the Decedent’s estate. Notice is further given that. subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4} months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: December 7, 2022 BY THE COURT Susan Solheim Referee of District Court Dated: December 7, 2022 /s/ Jennifer Hoban Court Administrator - Deputy SKOOG LAW Grant K. Skoog MN# 0403246 24 Colfax Ave PO Box 623 Wadena, MN 56482 Telephone: (218)631-1228 E-mail: Grant@Skooglaw.com ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER (Dec. 17 & 24, 2022) 131501