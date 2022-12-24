STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER DIST

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No. 03-PR-22-2397 Estate of JANICE M. LEIDAL, Decedent NOTICE TO CREDITORS: FOREIGN PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE ACTING IN MINNESOTA Notice is given that Mona L. Heggedal, residing at 138 Prairiewood Drive, Fargo, North Dakota 58103, is the domiciliary foreign Personal Representative(“Personal Representative”) for the Estate of Janice M. Leidal, a resident of the State of North Dakota. On December 13, 2022, the Personal Representative filed with the Court a document stating an intention to exercise, as to assets in Minnesota, all powers of a local personal representative and to maintain actions and proceedings in Minnesota in accordance with Minn. Stat. 524.4-205. Notice is also given that any Minnesota creditor who objects to the Personal Representative’s exercise of power over assets in Minnesota must file a written objection within 60 days from the days from the Personal Representative’s filing. If no objections are filed, the representative may, after the expiration of the 60 day period, exercise all powers of a local personal representative. /s/ Emily-Cheatham Deputy Date: December 21, 2022 Court Administrator, Renelle Fenno Attorney for Foreign Personal Representative Marshall W. McCullough Ohnstad Twichell, P.C. P.O. Box 458 West Fargo, ND 58078-0458 Attorney License No.: 0398120 Telephone: 701-282-3249 FAX: 701-282-0825 (Dec. 24 & 31, 2022) 137032