STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER DIST

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER DISTRICT COURT SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 03-PR-22-2064 In re the Estate of: GERALD ADRIAN TRIGGS Decedent, NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DETERMINATION OF DESCENT AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 15, 2023 at 1:15 PM, a hearing will be held remotely in this Court, Becker County District Court, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of descent of the real estate titled in the above entitled estate. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or, raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the court will grant the relief requested in the petition. The hearing will be held remotely by zoom. If you wish to participate, contact Court Administration for the remote hearing information prior to the hearing date. Susan Solheim Referee of District Court Renelle Fenno Becker County Court Administrator /s/ Cindy Hoyer Deputy Court Administrator Dated: January 11, 2023 Gregory D. Larson Attorney at Law P.O. Box 591 Park Rapids, MN 56470 218-237-5075 (Jan. 14 & 21, 2023) 159394