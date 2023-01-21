STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER DIST

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER DISTRICT COURT SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT In Re: Estate of CHERYL LYNN GOSSELL, Decedent. Court File No.: 03-PR-23-59 NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DETERMINATION OF DESCENT Bruce Gossell (“Petitioner”) has filed a Petition for Determination of Descent. It is Ordered that on February 15 2023, at 1:15 PM, a hearing will be held in this Court at Becker County Courthouse 913 Lave Avenue, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota on the petition. The petition represents that the Decedent died testate more than three (3) years ago leaving property in Minnesota. The petition requests the Court probate the decedent’s last Will dated August 4, 2005, determine the descent of such property, and assign the property to the persons entitled. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the petition will be granted. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and order as provided by law and by: Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order to each interested person by United States mail at least 14 days before the time set for the hearing. -and- Publishing this Notice and Order in accordance with Minn. Stat. 524.1-401(3). BY THE COURT Dated: January 17, 2023 Susan Solheim Referee of District Court Dated: January 17, 2023 /s/ Jennifer Hoban Court Administrator Deputy SKOOG LAW Grant K. Skoog MN #0403246 24 Colfax Ave SW. PO Box 623 Wadena, MN 56482 Telephone: 218-631-1228 Email: grant@skooglaw.com ATTORNEY FOR THE PETITIONER *The hearing will be held remotely by zoom. If you wish to participate, contact Court Administration for the remote hearing information prior to the hearing date. (Jan. 21 & 28, 2023) 168013