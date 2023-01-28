STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER DIST

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No. 03-PR-23-89 Estate of LESLIE D. HANSON Decedent NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 1, 2023, at 1:15 p.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purported to be the Will of the decedent, dated July 3, 2018, and for the appointment of Marsha A. Hanson, whose address is 47238 County Highway 58, Ponsford, Minnesota 56575-9228, of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Susan Solheim Referee 1/20/23 /s/ Jennifer Hoban Jennifer Hoban Deputy Court Administrator 1/20/23 Attorney for Applicant: Marshall W. McCullough Ohnstad Twichell, P.C. P.O. Box 458 West Fargo, ND 58078-0458 Attorney License No.: 0398120 Telephone: 701-282-3249 FAX: 701-282-0825 (Jan. 28; Feb. 4, 2023) 177727