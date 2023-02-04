STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER DIST

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Case Type: Decree of Descent Court File No. 03-PR-23-81 IN RE: ESTATE OF J. PAUL SCHIOTZ A/K/ A JOHN PAUL SCHIOTZ, DECEASED NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY 1. A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests that the probate of decedent’s Last Will, if any, and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property. 2. Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted. 3. IT IS ORDERED and notice is further given that the Petition will be heard on March 1, 2023, at 1:15 p.m. by this Court at the Becker County Courthouse in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. Notice shall be given to all interested persons and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minn. Stat. 524.3-204. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date. The hearing will be held remotely by zoom. If you wish to participate, contact Court Administration for the remote hearing information prior to the hearing date. 4. Dated this 18th day of January, 2023. Susan Solheim Referee Date: 1/18/2023 /s/ Jennifer Hoban Court Administrator Deputy Date: 1/18/2023 Janel B. Fredericksen SMITH & STREGE LTD. 321 Dakota Avenue P.O. Box 38 Wahpeton, North Dakota 5 8074 (701) 642-2668 (Phone) (701) 642-4729 (Fax) Minnesota ID #0343304 janelfredericksen@smithstrege.com (Feb. 4 & 11, 2023) 183701