STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER DIST

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER DISTRICT COURT SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No.: 03-PR-22-2248 In Re: Estate of David Allen Vareberg, Decedent. NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 1, 2023 at 1:15 , a hearing will be held in this Court at 913 Lake Ave, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of will, and for the appointment of Lori Ann Hanson, whose address is 21360 Co Hwy 21, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501, as personal representative of the Decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the Decedent’s estate. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: 1-26-23 Susan Solheim Referee of District Court Dated: 1-26-23 RENELLE FENNO Court Administrator Dated: 1-26-23 /s/ Cindy Hoyer Deputy Court Administrator KREKELBERG LAW Chad D. Miller MN# 0386902 213 S. Mill Street Fergus Falls, MN 56537 Telephone: 218-739-4623 Facisimile: 218-739-0422 email: cmiller@krekelberglaw.com ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER The hearing will be held remotely via Zoom. If you would like to participate, contact Court Administration for the remote hearing information prior to the hearing date (Feb 4 & 11, 2023) 187412