STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER DIST

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No. 03-PR-23-285 Estate of WINTON DOMMER JOHNSON AKA WINTON D. JOHNSON Decedent NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF CO-PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedent’s will dated January 30, 2018, has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted. Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Christopher H. Miller and Linda B. Letnes, whose addresses are 2284 Long Lake Road, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota 56501 and P.O. Box 996, Moorhead, Minnesota 56561, respectively, as Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as Personal Representative or may object to the appointment of the Personal Representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minn. Stat. 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the Co-Personal Representatives have full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letter, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate. Any objections to the probate of the will or appointment of the Co-Personal Representatives must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing. Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Co-Personal Representatives or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. /s/ Gina DeVilbiss Hendry Registrar Date: 3-3-2023 Renelle Fenno Court Administrator Date: 3-3-2023 Attorney for Applicant: Brent T. Boeddeker Ohnstad Twichell, P.C. P.O. Box 458 West Fargo, ND 58078-0458 Attorney License No.: 0399525 Telephone: 701-282-3249 FAX: 701-282-0825 (March 8, 2023) 201155