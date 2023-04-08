State of Minnesota County of Becker Dist

State of Minnesota County of Becker District Court 7th Judicial District Terise Y. Svenby-Dearinger, and Alexis Leigh Stegall, Christopher Joel Svenby SUMMONS FOR THIRD PARTY CUSTODY Minn. Stat. ch. 257C TO THE ABOVE-NAMED Respondents: IMPORTANT NOTICE: The Petitioner has filed a lawsuit against you to ask for custody of the following minor children: Heavenly Echo Svenby, BORN June 22, 2018. The Petitioner has filed a lawsuit against you to ask for custody of the following This Summons is an official document that affects your rights, even if it does not have a court file number listed. Read this Summons and the attached Petition carefully. If you do not understand it, contact an attorney for legal advice. 1. The Petitioner has filed a lawsuit against you asking the Court to give Petitioner custody of the minor children. 2. You must serve upon Petitioner and file with the Court a written Answer to the Petition and you must pay the required filing fee unless it is waived by the Court. Answer forms are available on the Minnesota Judicial Branch webpage at www.mncourts.gov/forms. 3. You must serve your Answer upon the Petitioner within 21 days of the date you were served with this Summons, not counting the day of service. If you do not serve and file an Answer, the Court may decide custody and give Petitioner everything he or she is asking for in the attached Petition. Dated: January 17, 2023 /s/ Terise Svenby-Dearinger 14258 260th Ave Detroit Lakes MN. 56501 701-370-0379 terise.dearinger@icloud.com (April 8, 15 & 22, 2023) 212009