State of Minnesota County of Becker Dist

State of Minnesota County of Becker District Court Seventh Judicial District Court File Number: 03-CV-23-703 Case Type: Harassment Brittany Carole Hempel Petitioner vs Jeremy Todd Copeland Respondent Notice of Issuance of Harassment Restraining Order by Publication To Respondent: YOU ARE NOTIFIED that a Harassment Restraining Order has been issued on April 26, 2023, A hearing has not been scheduled. You may request a hearing on this matter by filing a Request for Hearing HAR301 with the Court within twenty (20) days of the date this Notice is published. You may get a copy of the HRO from the court administrator’s office at the following address: 913 Lake Avenue Detroit Lakes MN 56501 Becker County Courthouse. Failure to appear at a scheduled hearing or to get a copy of the Harassment Restraining Order will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s order. Dated: 5/1/2023 Renelle Fenno/Connie Zick Court Administrator / Deputy (May 6, 2023) 221214