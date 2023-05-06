STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER DIST

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER DISTRICT COURT SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No.: 03-PR-23-721 In re: Estate of Gary Gerard Pavek, Deceased NOTICE TO CREDITORS: FOREIGN PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE ACTING IN MINNESOTA Notice is given that Bobbi Eischeid residing at 3720 Edmar Lane, NE, Wyoming, MN 55092, is the domiciliary Foreign Personal Representative (“Personal Representative”) for the estate of Gary Gerard Pavek, a resident of the State of North Dakota. On May 1, 2023 , the Personal Representative filed with the Court a document stating an intention to exercise, as to assets in Minnesota, all powers of a local Personal Representative and to maintain actions and proceedings in Minnesota in accordance with Minnesota Statutes section 524.4-205. Notice is also given that any Minnesota creditor who objects to the Personal Representative’s exercise of power over assets in Minnesota must file a written objection within 60 days from the Personal Representative’s filing. If no objections are filed, the representative may, after the expiration of the 60-day period, exercise all powers of a local Personal Representative. Dated this 2nd day of May, 2023. /s/ Heidi Rasmussen Probate Registrar Thaddeus E. Swanson (MN ID #0397844) NILLES LAW FIRM 1800 Radisson Tower 20 I 5th St. N. P.O. Box 2626 Fargo, ND 58208 Tel: 701-237-5544 tswanson@nilleslaw.com Attorneys for Personal Representatives (May 6 & 13, 2023) 221249