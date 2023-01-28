STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER Esta

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER Estate of SHARON D. SIMONSON Decedent DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No. 03-PR-23-88 NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (ANCILLARY PROCEEDING) It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 1, 2023, at 1:15 p.m. a hearing will be held in this Court at Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent, dated February 18, 2003, and for the appointment of Timothy Simonson, whose address is 805 -28th Street N., Fargo, North Dakota 58102, as Ancillary Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with power to administer the assets of the Estate in Minnesota including the power to collect all assets, pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, and sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat.524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minn. Stat. 501B.41, subd. 5. (COURT SEAL) 1/20/23 Susan Solheim Referee 1/20/23 /s/ Jennifer Hoban Court Administrator Deputy Attorney for Personal Representative: Brent T. Boeddeker Ohnstad Twichell, P.C. P.O. Box 458 West Fargo, ND 58078-0458 Attorney License No.: 0399525 Telephone: 701-282-3249 FAX: 701-282-0825 (Jan. 28; Feb. 4, 2023) 178124