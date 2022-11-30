STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER IN D

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER IN DISTRICT COURT SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT PROBATE DIVISION Minn. Stat. § 524.3-502 Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801 Court File No. 03-PR-22-2240 In Re: Estate of DONNA L. DUSTIN, Deceased. ORDER AND NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE IN UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS TO: ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS: Notice by publication is hereby given that on December 28, 2022, at 1:15 p.m. a hearing will be held in the above-named Court at Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship and for the appointment of DEBRA D. FULLER, whose mailing address is P.O. Box 94, 2910 Route 153, Rupert, VT 05768, as personal representative of the estate of the above-named decedent in an unsupervised administration. That, if proper, and no objections are filed, said personal representative will be appointed to administer the estate, to collect all assets, pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, and sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the estate. Upon completion of the administration, the representative shall file a final account for the allowance and shall distribute the estate to the persons thereunto entitled as ordered by the Court and close the estate. Notice is further given that ALL CREDITORS having claims against said estate are required to present the same to said personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this notice or said claims will be barred. Dated: November 18, 2022 Susan Solheim Referee of the District Court (COURT SEAL) Renelle Fenno Court Administrator /s/ Jennifer Hoban Deputy Court Administrator Elliot J. Stoll, #0402588 PEMBERTON LAW, P.L.L.P. Attorneys for Petitioner 903 Washington Avenue I Detroit Lakes, Minnesota 56501 Telephone: (218)-847-4858 Email: e.stoll@pemlaw.com *The hearing will be held remotely via zoom. If you wish to participate, contact Court Administration for the remote hearing information prior to the hearing date. (Nov. 23 & 30, 2022) 124502