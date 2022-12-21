STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER IN D

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER IN DISTRICT COURT SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Probate Division Court File No. 03-PR-22-2291 In Re: The Estate of Arlene Mary Louise Nelson, Deceased. NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS: It is Ordered and Notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of January, 2023, at 1:15 p.m., a hearing will be held in the above-named Court at 913 Lake Avenue, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the above-named decedent, dated February 24, 2012, and for the appointment of Brenda Schwartz whose address is 33423 Wannigan Road, Frazee, MN 56544, as personal representative of the estate of the above named decedent in unsupervised administration, and that any objections thereto must be filed with the Court. That, if proper, and no objections are filed, the personal representative will be appointed to administer the estate, to collect all assets, pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses, and sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the estate. Notice is hereby given that ALL CREDITORS having claims against said estate are required to present the same to said personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this notice or said claims will be barred. Dated: November 22, 2022 Susan Solheim Judge/Referee of District Court Renelle Fenno, Court Administrator /s/ Joshua E. Haugen Deputy Court Administrator *The hearing will be held remotely by zoom. If you wish to participate, contact Court Administration for the remote hearing information prior to the hearing date. Attorney for Estate: Joshua E. Haugen Haugen Jenson, PLLC 1009 Lake Avenue Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Attorney Registration No. 0393139 218-847-6652 (Dec. 14 & 21, 2022) 130062