STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER IN D

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER IN DISTRICT COURT SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT PROBATE DIVISION In Re: Estate of EDWIN A. PENTTINEN, Deceased. Minn. Stat. § 524.4-204(2) Court File No. 03-PR-23-82 NOTICE TO CREDITORS: FOREIGN PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE ACTING IN MINNESOTA Notice is hereby given that RICHARD PENTTINEN, residing at 1086 Villa Lane, City of Detroit Lakes, State of Minnesota, is the domiciliary foreign Personal Representative (“Personal Representative”) for the Estate of EDWIN A. PENTTINEN, a resident of the State of Alaska. On January 17, 2023, the Personal Representative filed with the Court a document stating an intention to exercise, as to assets in Minnesota, all powers of a local Personal Representative and to maintain actions and proceedings in Minnesota in accordance with Minnesota Statutes Section 524.4-205. Notice is also given that any Minnesota creditor who objects to the Personal Representatives exercise of power over assets in Minnesota must file a written objection within 60 days from the Personal Representative’s filing. If no objections are filed, the representatives may, after the expiration of the 60-day period, exercise all powers of a local Personal Representative. Dated: January 18, 2023 /s/ Jennifer Hoban Court Administrator Deputy Elliot J. Stoll, #0402588 PEMBERTON LAW, P.L.L.P. Attorneys for Personal Representative 110 North Mill Street Fergus Falls, Minnesota 56537 Telephone: (218) 736-5493 E-mail: e.stoll@pemlaw.com (Jan. 21 & 28, 2023) 168053