STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER IN D

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER IN DISTRICT COURT SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Adverse Claims Quiet Title City of Detroit Lakes, a Minnesota municipal corporation, Plaintiff, v. Emma A. Hanson f/k/a Emma A. Gall, Donald W. Schattschneider, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Emma A. Hanson, Arthur W. Hanson, Donald W. Schattschneider, Marion B. Schattschneider, Joel Schattschneider, Glen Schattschneider, Jill Petree, Adam Schattschneider, Leah Schattschneider, Haley Schattschneider, Delores Burnside, Orvin C. Burnside, Clarice Burnside, Kristy Shoemaker, Bruce Burnside, Niki M. Fudge, Leon J. Darnell, Renee M. Darnell, and the unknown heirs of the above-named defendants, and also all other persons or parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described in the Complaint herein, Defendants. SUMMONS THIS SUMMONS IS BEING DIRECTED TO: The above named Defendants. 1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff's Complaint against you is attached to this Summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this Summons. 2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 20 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this summons a written response called an Answer within 20 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this Summons located at: Charles J. Ramstad 114 Holmes Street West Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 (218) 847-5653 3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff's Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer. 4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer within 20 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint. 5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case. 6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute. 7. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in Becker County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows: Lots Seven (7) and Eight (8) of Block 53 of the Original Townsite of Detroit (now Detroit Lakes), according to the certified plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the County Recorder in and for Becker County, Minnesota. AND YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the object of said action, among other things, is to determine the title and adverse claims to the land hereinafter described and that no personal claim is made against any of the Defendants hereto. RAMSTAD, SKOYLES, WINTERS & BAKKEN, P.A. Dated: January 24, 2023 By: Charles J. Ramstad Attorneys for Plaintiff 114 Holmes Street West Detroit Lakes, Minnesota 56501 Phone: (218) 847-5653 Atty. Reg. No. 0169390