STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF Becker IN D

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF Becker IN DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Seventh JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT FILE NO: 03-PR-23-460 ESTATE OF: Monte Lyn Somdahl Decedent. NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on May 3, 2023, at 1:15 p.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Theodore Somdahl, whose address is 28946 Somdahl Road, Callaway, MN 56521, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed, the personal representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Referee Susan Solheim Dated: 3/17/23 Court Administrator, Renelle Fenno By: /s/ Jennifer Hoban, Deputy Jennifer Hoban Attorney for Petitioner: Elroy Hanson HANSON & LIEBL LAW OFFICE, P.C. P. O. Box 340 Mahnomen, MN 56557 Atty License No: 155123 Telephone: 218-935-2266 FAX 218-935-2267 *The hearing will be held remotely by zoom. If you wish to participate, please contact Court Administration for the remote hearing instructions prior to the hearing date. (March 25; April 1, 2023) 206905