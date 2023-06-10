STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER IN D

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER IN DISTRICT COURT SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Quiet Title Action The Estate of Grant M. Ohm, Plaintiff, vs. Dean Eilertson, Kim Klongerbo, Brian Eilertson, and all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the complaint herein. Defendants Civil No. 03-CV-23-964 SUMMONS THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO: THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS. 1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiffs have started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiffs’ Complaint against you is attached to this Summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this summons. 2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 21 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this summons a written response called an Answer within 21 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this Summons located at: WOLD JOHNSON, P.C. ATTN: Erin D. Larsgaard 500 2nd Avenue North, Ste. 400 P.O. Box 1680 Fargo, ND 58107-1680 3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiffs’ Complaint. In your Answer, you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiffs should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer. 4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not Answer within 21 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiffs everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint. 5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case. 6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute. 7. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in Becker County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows: That part of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (NE¼SW¼), Section Nine (9), Township One Hundred Thirty-eight (138) North, Range Forty-two (42) West, Becker County, Minnesota, described as follows: Beginning at the Northwest corner of the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter, Section 9, Township 138 North, Range 42 West; thence South 660 feet; thence East 660 feet; thence North 660 feet; thence West 660 feet to the point of beginning. Containing 1,782 square feet more or less. (“Subject Property”) The object of this action is to obtain an order and judgment quieting title of record to the Subject Property in Plaintiffs free and clear of any lien, claim, or encumbrance by named Defendants or any other person. Dated this 22nd day of May, 2023. WOLD JOHNSON, P.C. /s/ Erin D. Larsgaard Erin D. Larsgaard (#0399822) 500 2nd Avenue North, Ste. 400 P.O. Box 1680 Fargo, ND 58107-1680 elarsgaard@woldlaw.com Telephone: (701) 235-5515 (June 10, 17, 24, 2023) 232506