STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER IN D

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER IN DISTRICT COURT SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Case Type: Probate The Honorable: Court File No: In Re the Estate of: Henry Louis Arnold, Decedent. NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR ORDER OF FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE ADMINISTRATION AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on 7-26-2023 at 1: 15 pm , a hearing will be held in this Court at Becker County, Minnesota, 913 Lake Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedent’s Will dated December 23, 2022, and for the appoint of Calvin Arnold whose address is 28229 Mountain Road, Minnesota 56501, as personal representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. This is an administrative hearing and your appearance is not required. BY THE COURT Dated: June 14, 2023 /s/ The Honorable Judge of Distict Court Dated: June 14, 2023 /s/ Susan Solheim Judicial Officer Dated: June 14, 2023 Renelle Fenno Court Administrator (June 24; July 1, 2023) 236528