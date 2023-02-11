STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER In R

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER In Re: Estate of DENNIS L. ANDERSON, Deceased. IN DISTRICT COURT SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT PROBATE DIVISION Minn. Stat. § 524.3-502 Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801 Court File No. 03-PR-23-110 ORDER AND NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF CO-PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES IN UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS: Notice by publication is hereby given that on March 15, 2023, at 1:15 o’clock p.m. a hearing will be held remotely in the above-named Court at Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, for the probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the above-named decedent dated October 27th, 1998, and for the appointment of MATTHEW L. ANDERSON, whose address is 1954 Long Bridge Road, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501, and MICHAEL J. DRISCOLL, whose address is 14431 Oak Ridge Rd, Lake Park, MN 56554, as co-personal representatives of the estate of the above-named decedent in unsupervised administration. That, if proper, and no objections are filed, said co-personal representatives will be appointed to administer the estate, to collect all assets, pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, and sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the estate. Upon completion of the administration, the representatives shall file a final account for the allowance and shall distribute the estate to the persons thereunto entitled as ordered by the Court and close the estate. Notice is further given that ALL CREDITORS having claims against said estate are required to present the same to said personal representatives or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this notice or said claims will be barred. Dated: January 24, 2023 Referee Susan Solheim Referee of the District Court Renelle Fenno -Court Administrator (COURT SEAL) /s/ Cindy Hoyer, Deputy Court Administrator Elliot J. Stoll, #0402588 PEMBERTON LAW, P.L.L.P. Attorneys for Petitioner 903 Washington Avenue Detroit Lakes, Minnesota 56501 Telephone (218)-847-4858 Email e.stoll@pemlaw.com The hearing will be held remotely via Zoom. If you would like to participate, contact Court Administration for the remote hearing information prior to the hearing date. (Feb. 11 & 18, 2023) 193702