STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER SEVE

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of Deborah R. Wentz, Decedent Court File No. 03-PR-22-2352 NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property. Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted. IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on January 11, 2023, at 1:15 p.m., by this Court at Becker County Courthouse, Minnesota. The hearing will be held remotely by zoom. If you wish to participate, please contact Court Administration for remote hearing instructions prior to the hearing. 1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (MINN. STAT.§ 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204. 2. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by: Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date. BY THE COURT Dated: December 7, 2022 Susan Solheim Referee of District Court Dated: December 7, 2022 /s/ Jennifer Hoban Court Administrator Deputy (Dec. 17 & 24, 2022) 131275