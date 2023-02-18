STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER SEVE

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of Richard J. Meyers, Decedent Court File No. 03-PR-23-255 NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 15, 2023, at 1:15 PM , a hearing will be held in this Court at 913 Lake Avenue, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Andrew J. Meyers, whose address is PSC 817 Box 2761, FPO AE, 09622 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: February 14, 2023 Susan Solheim Referee of District Court Dated: February 14, 2023 /s/ Jennifer Hoban Court Administrator Deputy *The hearing will be held remotely by zoom. If you wish to participate, contact Court Administration for the remote hearing information prior to the hearing date. Attorney for Petitioner Paul T. Moosbrugger Farrish Johnson Law Office, Chtd. 1907 Excel Drive Mankato, MN 56001 Attorney License No: 0395542 Telephone: (507) 625-2525 FAX: (507) 625-4394 Email: pmoosbrugger@farrishlaw.com (Feb. 18 & 25, 2023) 195246