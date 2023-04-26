STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER SEVE

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of Marie Christine Haverkamp, also known as Marie Haverkamp, Decedent Court File No. 03-PR-23-615 NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on May 24, 2023, at 1:15 p.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 913 Lake Avenue, Detroit Lakes, MN, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, November 16, 2012, (“Will”), and for the appointment of Jeffrey P. Haverkamp, whose address is 37501 US Hwy 59, Waubun, MN, 56589 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: 4/12/23 BY THE COURT /s/ Susan Solheim Judicial Officer, Susan Solheim Attorney for Petitioner Levi Liebl Hanson & Liebl Law Office, P.C. P.O. Box 340 Mahnomen, MN, 56557 Attorney License No: 0402573 Telephone: (218) 935-2266 FAX: (218) 935-2267 Email: levi@mahnomenlaw.com (April 26; May 3, 2023) 216830