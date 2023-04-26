STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER SEVE

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of, Jacklyn Paul Benninger, Decedent. Court File No. 03-PR-23-608 NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on May 24th, 2023 at 1:15 p.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Becker County, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal adjudication of intestacy, determination of heirs and appointment of personal representative, of Shannon Jemelka, whose address is 747 South Shore Drive, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota 56501, as personal representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: 4/13/2023 /s/ The Honorable Judge of District Court Dated 4/11/2023 /s/ Susan Solheim Judicial Officer *This is an administrative hearing and your appearance is not required. If there is an objection to this petition, you will be notified of another hearing date and time. Carl E. Malmstrom Thorwaldsen & Malmstrom, PLLP Attorneys for Petitioner 1105 Hwy 10 E., PO Box 1599 Detroit Lakes, MN 56502 Phone: (218) 847-5646 Atty. ID No.: 143613 (April 26; May 3, 2023) 216831