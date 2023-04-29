STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER SEVE

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of Jon Reed Tollefson, a/k/a Jon R. Tollefson, Decedent Court File No. 03-PR-22-2246 NOTICE AND ORDER OF RESCHEDULED HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on May 24, 2023, at 1:15 p.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 913 Lake Avenue, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Heartland Trust Company, whose address is 1202 27th Street South, Fargo, ND, 58103 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: 4-21-23 BY THE COURT /s/ Michelle Lawson Judge of District Court Dated: 4-21-23 /s/ Gina DeVilbiss Hendry Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner Susan E Johnson Drenth JD Legal Planning PLLC 902 28th St S Ste 2 Fargo, ND, 58103 Attorney License No: 277289 Telephone: (701) 364-9595 FAX: (701) 364-9596 Email: sdrenth@jdlegalplanning.com (April 29; May 6, 2023) 218297