STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER SEVE

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File Number: 03-PR-23-836 Estate of Steven B. Pavek a/k/a Steven Benedict Pavek Decedent. NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE, AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS: Notice is hereby given that an Application for Informal Probate of the above-named Decedent’s Last Will and Testament, dated May 18, 2023, has been filed with the Registrar herein, and the Application has been granted informally probating such Will. Any objections may be filed in the above-named court and the same will be heard by the Court upon notice of hearing fixed for such purpose. Notice is hereby further given that informal appointment of Linda K. Pavek, whose address is 12556 Tanglewood Rd., Audubon, Minnesota, 56511, as Personal Representative of the Estate of the above-named Decedent, has been made. Any heir, devisee, or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as Personal Representative or may object to the appointment of the Personal Representative. The Personal Representative is empowered to fully administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of her Letters Testamentary, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate, unless objections thereto are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes § 524.3-607), and the Court otherwise orders. Notice is hereby given that ALL CREDITORS having claims against said Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Probate Court Administrator within four months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: May 30, 2023 /s/ Heidi Rasmussen Registrar Renelle Fenno Court Administrator Attorney for Personal Representative: John V. Boulger (MN# 10066) Wold Johnson, P.C. 500 2nd Ave. N., Ste. 400 Fargo, North Dakota 58107-1680 jboulger@woldlaw.com (701) 235-5515 (June 10 & 17, 2023) 231651