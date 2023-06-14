STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER SEVE

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File Number: 03-PR-23-961 Estate of Brian William Nelson, Decedent. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: FOREIGN PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE ACTING IN MINNESOTA Notice is given that Mary Margaret Nelson, whose address is 2302 Ann Street, West Fargo, North Dakota 58078, is the domiciliary foreign personal representative (“Personal Representative”) for the Estate of Brian William Nelson, a resident of the State of North Dakota. On June 6, 2023, the Personal Representative filed with the Court a document stating an intention to exercise, as to assets in Minnesota, all powers of a local personal representative and to maintain actions and proceedings in Minnesota in accordance with Minn. Stat. § 524.4-205. Notice is also given that any Minnesota creditor who objects to the Personal Representative’s exercise of power over assets in Minnesota must file a written objection within 60 days from the Personal Representative’s filing. If no objections are filed, the representative may, after the expiration of the 60 period, exercise all powers of a local personal representative. Dated: June 8, 2023 Renelle Fenno Court Administrator /s/ Gina Hendry Court Administrator Deputy Attorney for Foreign Personal Representative Erin D. Larsgaard (MN Lic. #0399822) Wold Johnson, P.C. 500 2nd Ave. N., Ste.400 P.O. Box 1680 Fargo, ND 58107 (701) 235-5515 elarsgaard@woldlaw.com (June 14 & 21, 2023) 233277