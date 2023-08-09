STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER SEVE

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 03-PR-23-1137 Estate of David P. Hanson, Decedent NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedent’s Will, dated June 27, 2012, (“Will”), has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted. Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Heather J. Vaughan, whose address is 6382 Ballantine Avenue, Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, 55077, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate. Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: July 20, 2023 /s/ Heidi Rasmussen Registrar Attorney for Personal Representative Susan E. Johnson-Drenth (277289) Crystal R. Pound (402585) JD Legal Planning PLLC 902 28th Street S, Suite 2 Fargo, ND 58103 Telephone: (701) 364-9595 FAX: (701) 364-9596 Email: sdrenth@jdlegalplanning.com Email: cpound@jdlegalplanning.com (Aug. 9 & 16, 2023) 247840