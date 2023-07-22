State of Minnesota District Court Becker County Seventh District Court File Number: 03‐FA‐23‐1142 RICHARD CHARLES PERSON, Jr. Notice of Issuance of Emergency (Ex Parte) Order for Protection by Publication (Minn. Stat. § 518B.01, subd. 8) In the Matter of Vernon Michael Bray obo Minor Child(ren) vs RICHARD CHARLES PERSON, Jr. To Respondent: YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an Ex Parte Order for Protection has been issued in this case. You may request a hearing if you contact the court administrator’s office within 12 days of the date of publication of this notice. You may obtain a copy of the Ex Parte Order for Protection and the form to request a hearing from the court administrator’s office at the following address: Becker County District Court 913 Lake Avenue Detroit Lakes MN 56501‐3403 Failure to request a hearing or to obtain a copy of the Ex Parte Order will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s order. Dated: July 18, 2023 Renelle Fenno Court Administrator (July 22, 2023) 243071