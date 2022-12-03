State of Minnesota District Court County Judicial District: Seventh Becker Court File Number: 03-FA-22-2274 Case Type: Domestic Abuse In the Matter of: Jennifer Rose Gray ind. & OBO Minor Child(ren) Petitioner vs. Donald Conrad Kramer Respondent Notice of Hearing by Publication (Minn. Stat. § 518B.01, subd. 8) To Respondent named above: An order has been issued directing you to appear by Zoom On December 12, 2022 at 10:15 a .m. and explain why the relief sought in the Petition for the Order for Protection should not be granted. You may obtain a copy of the Petition and any order issued from the court from the Becker County Court Administrator’s Office. If you do not appear at the scheduled hearing, the Petitioner’s request may be granted as a default matter. Failure to appear will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s Order. November 28, 2022 Renelle Fenno/ Jeannine Jahnke Court Administrator / Deputy (Dec. 3, 2022) 126914