State of Minnesota District Court County of Becker Judicial District: Seventh Court File Number: 03-FA-22-2245 Case Type: Domestic Abuse In the Matter of: Skyrain Tori Mitzel Petitioner vs. Wesley James Jones Respondent Notice of Issuance Order for Protection by Publication (Minn. Stat. § 518B.01, subd. 8) To Respondent named above: YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an Order for Protection has been issued in the above matter. You may request a hearing if you contact the court administrator’s office within 12 days of the date of publication of this notice. You may obtain a copy of the Order for Protection and the form to request a hearing from the court administrator’s office at the following address: 913 Lake Avenue, Detroit Lakes, Mn 56501 Failure to request a hearing or to obtain a copy of the Ex Parte Order will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s order. November 30, 2022 Renelle Fenno/ Jeannine Jahnke Court Administrator / Deputy (Dec. 3, 2022) 127516