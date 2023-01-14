State of Minnesota District Court County: Becker Judicial District: 7th File Number: 03-JV-22-2440 Case Type: Juvenile In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of: Chelsea Leah Chosa Parent Brandon Lee Hegseth Parent Summons and Notice Transfer of Permanent Legal and Physical Custody Matter NOTICE TO: Brandon Lee Hegseth, above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) 1. A Petition to Transfer Permanent Legal and Physical Custody has been filed in the Juvenile Court. This petition asks the court to permanently transfer the parent/guardian’s legal and physical custodial rights to a relative. 2. This is your notice that this Transfer of Permanent Legal and Physical Custody case is scheduled for a hearing before the Juvenile Court located at Becker County Courthouse 913 Lake Avenue , Detroit Lakes , Minnesota, on February 14, 2023 at 1:30 pm or as soon after as the case can be heard. 3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date. 4. You have a right to be represented by counsel. 5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including permanently transferring the legal and physical custodial rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) or permanent out-of-home placement of the child(ren). Dated January 12, 2023 BY: Connie Zick, Deputy Becker County Court Administration 913 Lake Ave Detroit Lakes MN 56501 218-846-5040 (Jan. 14, 21 & 28, 2023) 159440