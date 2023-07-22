STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF BECKER SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No. 03-PR-23-853 In Re: Estate of Alvin Clyde Wanner Jr.. aka Alvin C. Wanner Jr. Decedent NOTICE 0F INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS Notice is given that an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar, along with a Will dated April 11, 2023. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Cassandra Amundson, whose address Is 3408 23rd Street S. Moorhead, Minnesota 56560. to serve as the personal representative of the decedent’s estate. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be flied with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection. Unless objections are flied, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including. after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters testamentary. the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: 7-7-2023 /s/ Gina DeVilbiss-Hendry Registrar Dated: 7-7-2023 RENELLE FENNO Court Administrator Valeska A. Hermanson (MN# 0395901 ) Hermanson Law PLLC P0 Box 1052 Moorhead Minnesota 56561-1052 valeska@hermanson.pro ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE (July 22 & 29, 2023) 243044