STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT PROBAT

STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION COUNTY OF BECKER SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No. 03-PR-23-1300 Estate of MARK ELLIOT KNUTSON Decedent NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on September 6, 2023 , at 915 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Michael Dantas, whose address is l6 Arbor Vista Court, Columbia, South Carolina 29229, as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objection to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses, and sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Date: 8/ 1 /2023 (COURT SEAL) /S/ Mitchelle W. Lawson Judge Attorney for Personal Representative Brent T. Boeddeker Ohnstad Twichell, P.C. P.O. Box 458 West Fargo, ND 58078-0458 Attorney License No.: 0399525 Telephone: 701-282-3249 FAX: 701-282-0825 (Aug. 12 & 19, 2023) 248931