STATE OF MINNESOTA IN DISTRICT COURT COU

STATE OF MINNESOTA IN DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF BECKER SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Probate Division Court File No. 03-PR-23-671 In Re: The Estate of Duane Henrik Henrikson aka Duane Henrikson, Deceased. NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS: It is Ordered and Notice is hereby given that on the 7th day of June, 2023, at 1:15 pm , a hearing will be held in the above-named Court at 913 Lake Avenue, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the above-named decedent, dated October 31, 2014, and for the appointment of Cynthia Jorud whose address is 16751 170th Street S, Barnesville, MN 56514 and Elizabeth Svare whose address is 17306 County Hwy 11, Audubon, MN 56511, as co-personal representatives of the estate of the above named decedent in unsupervised administration, and that any objections thereto must be filed with the Court. That, if proper, and no objections are filed, the personal representative will be appointed to administer the estate, to collect all assets, pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses, and sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the estate. Notice is hereby given that ALL CREDITORS having claims against said estate are required to present the same to said personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this notice or said claims will be barred. Dated: 4/21/2023 /s/ Judge/Referee of District Court Renelle Fenno, Court Administrator This is an administrative hearing and your appearance is not required. Attorney for Estate: Joshua E. Haugen Haugen Law Office, PLLC 1009 Lake Avenue Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Attorney Registration No. 0393139 218-847-6652 (May 3 & 10, 2023) 220080