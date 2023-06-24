STATE OF MINNESOTA IN DISTRICT COURT COU

STATE OF MINNESOTA IN DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF CLAY SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT CASE TYPE: Third-Party Custody COURT FILE NO. 14-FA-23-1702 In Re the Custody of: Grayson James Peltier, DOB: 12/07/2013 Shinelle Prudhomme and Richard Prudhomme Jr., Petitioners, and Mary Rose-Peltier Carney and David Wayne Hanks, Jr. Respondents. SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION THE STATE OF MINNESOTA TO THE ABOVE-NAMED RESPONDENT: YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to serve upon the Petitioner’s attorney an Answer to the Petition for Third-Party Custody which is on file in the Office of the Court Administrator of the above-named County within twenty-one (21) days of the service of this Summons upon you, exclusive of the day of service. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Petition. The object of this proceeding is a Third-Party Custody request and other such relief as the Court finds just. Dated: June 21, 2023 /s/ Renee Charon Renee Charon Attorney for Petitioners Legal Services of Northwest Minnesota 1015 7th Ave. N. Moorhead, MN 56560 (218) 233-8585 Email: rcharon@lsnmlaw.org Attorney License No. 396417 (June 24; July 1 & 8, 2023) 236517