STATE OF MINNESOTA IN DISTRICT COURT COU

STATE OF MINNESOTA IN DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF BECKER SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Probate Division In Re: The Estate of Jean Lorain Hamernik, Deceased NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS: It is Ordered and Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of September, 2023, at 1:15 PM , a hearing will be held in the above-named Court at 913 Lake Avenue, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the above-named decedent, dated March 4, 1982, and for the appointment of Jason Hamernik whose address is 38728 County Hwy 7, Ulen, MN 56585, as personal representative of the estate of the above named decedent in unsupervised administration, and that any objections thereto must be filed with the Court. That, if proper, and no objections are filed, the personal representative will be appointed to administer the estate, to collect all assets, pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses, and sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the estate. Notice is hereby given that ALL CREDITORS having claims against said estate are required to present the same to said personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this notice or said claims will be barred. Dated: 7/28/2023 Michelle W. Lawson Judge/Referee of District Court Renelle Fenno, Court Administrator Deputy Court Administrator Attorney for Estate: Joshua E. Haugen Haugen Law Office, PLLC 1009 Lake Avenue Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Attorney Registration No. 0393139 218-847-6652 (Aug. 16 & 23, 2023) 250023