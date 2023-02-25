State of Minnesota Pennington County Dis

State of Minnesota Pennington County District Court Judicial District: 9th Court File Number: 57-CV-23-26 Case Type: Name Change In the Matter of the Application of: Dixie Kay Horgeshimer On Behalf of: Carter Allen Larson For a Change of name to: Carter Allen Horgeshimer TO: Matthew Paul Larson Name of parent to be notified Notice of Hearing by Publication (Minor Name Change) Minn. Stat.§ 259.10 An Application for Name Change has been filed by Dixie Kay Horgeshimer for a change of name for the minor child(ren) Carter Allen Larson to Carter Allen Horgeshimer. A hearing on this Application will be held at Pennington County Justice Center - 141 Main Ave S. Thief River Falls, MN 56701 on March 14, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. by Zoom Hearing. Zoom # 161 223 5058 Passcode: 536686 You may obtain a copy of the Application for Name Change from Court Administration Pennington County Justice Center - 141 Main Ave S. Thief River Falls, MN 56701; Phone - 218-684-7000 If you do not appear at the scheduled hearing, the Petitioner’s Application for a Name Change for the minor child may be granted. Dated: Jan. 24, 2023 Kathy Narlock Court Administrator By: /s/ Andrea Olson Deputy (Feb. 25; March 4, 2023) 197560