STATE OF MINNESOTA SEVENTH COUNTY OF BEC

STATE OF MINNESOTA SEVENTH COUNTY OF BECKER JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File N0. 03-PR-23-367 NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS Estate of: David E. Kramer Decedent. It is Ordered and Notice is given that on April 19, 2023, at 1:15 p.m., hearing will be held in this Court at 913 Lake Avenue, Detroit Lakes, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent, dated 1-27-2020 and codicil(s) to the Will dated ____ and separate writing(s) under Minnesota Statutes section 524.2-513 (“Will”), and for the appointment of. Roxane J. Jimenez whose address is 971 Via Mar Azul, Chula Vista CA 91910 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5. Dated: March 2, 2023 BY THE COURT Referee Susan Solheim Judge of District Court Dated: March 2, 2023 /s/ Jennifer Hoban Court Administrator Deputy Attorney for: Personal Representative Name: Samuel D. Felix Firm: Karkela Hunt & Cheshire, PLLP Street: 450 West Main Street City, State, ZIP: Perham, MN 5657 3 Attorney License No: 0397125 Telephone: 218-346-4995 FAX: 218-346-4405 Email: sfelix@firmanswer.com (March 11 & 18, 2023) 202152