STATE OF MINNESOTA SEVENTH JUDICIAL DIST

STATE OF MINNESOTA SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF BECKER PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 03-PR-23-83 Estate of: Casey Joe Arneson a/k/a Casey J. Arneson, Decedent. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: FOREIGN PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE ACTING IN MINNESOTA [1] Notice is given that Dell L. Arneson, PO Box 9949, Fargo, North Dakota 58106 is the domiciliary foreign personal representative (“Personal Representative”) for the estate of Casey Joe Arneson a/k/a Casey J. Arneson, a resident of the State of North Dakota. [2] On January 17, 2023, the Personal Representative filed with the Court a document stating an intention to exercise, as to assets in Minnesota, all powers of a local personal representative and to maintain actions and proceedings in Minnesota in accordance with Minn. Stat. 524.4-205. [3] Notice is also given that any Minnesota creditor who objects to the Personal Representative’s exercise of power over assets in Minnesota must file a written objection within 60 days from the Personal Representative’s filing. If no objections are filed, the representative may, after the expiration of the 60-day period, exercise all powers of a local personal representative. Dated: January 18, 2023 /s/ Jennifer Holan Court Administrator Douglas W. Murch, MN ID #0387578 Conmy Feste Ltd. 406 Main Avenue, Suite 200 P.O. Box 2686 Fargo, ND 58108-2686 Telephone: (701) 293-9911 Email: dmurch@conmylaw.com ATTORNEYS FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE (Jan. 21 & 28, 2023) 168597