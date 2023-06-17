STATE OF MINNESOTA SEVENTH JUDICIAL DIST

STATE OF MINNESOTA SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF BECKER PROBATE DIVISION Court File No 03-PR-23-979 Estate of: Marilyn A. Bennett aka Marilyn Arlene Bennett Decedent. NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on July 19, 2023 , at 1:15 p.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 913 Lake Avenue Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Douglas L. Safar ,whose address is 35199 Adams Pt Lane- as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: 6/9/23 /s/ Michelle Lawson Judge of District Court Dated: 6/9/23 /s/ Susan Solheim Judicial Officer Dated: 6/9/23 /s/ Renelle Fenno Court Administrator /s/ Patricia Johnson Deputy Attorney for: Petitioner Name: Christopher M. Rokke Firm: Rokke, Aandal & Associates, PLLC Street: 423 North Main Street, PO Box 159 City, State, ZIP: Warren, MN 56762- Attorney License No: 0403193 Telephone: 218-745-4321 FAX: 218-745-4320 Email: crokke@ralawoffice.com (June 17 & 24, 2023) 234257