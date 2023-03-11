STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, PIERC

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, PIERCE COUNTY Creditor(s): [Names and Addresses] Daniel H. Ross N886 1 1020th Street River Falls WI 54022 -vs- Debtor(s): [Names and Addresses] Adam Elwan 1470 Campbell Street (Address Given to Court) Detroit Lakes MN 5650 1 Order for Hearing on Contempt (Small Claims) Case No. 20SC62 A motion for contempt was filed with the court on [Date] 2/28/23 THE COURT ORDERS: 1. The judgment debtor(s) shall appear in person as stated below to answer why the judgement debtor(s) has failed to comply with the Order for Financial Disclosure Statement. Date: Wed. April 12, 2023 Time: 1:45 PM Presiding Judge Judge Elizabeth Rohl Location: West Courtroom Pierce County Court 414 West Main, PO Box 129 Ellsworth, WI 54011 2. The judgment creditor(s) must serve A. the motion and request for hearing on contempt, and B. this Order for hearing on contempt on the judgment debtor(s) by personal service, unless otherwise authorized by law. 3. If the judgment creditor(s) does not appear at this hearing, the Motion may be dismissed. 4. The judgment debtor(s) may avoid appearing at this hearing only by, prior to the hearing date, either A. paying the judgment in full, including costs and accrued interest, or B. delivering an accurate and complete Financial Disclosure Statement to the judgment creditor(s). A finding of contempt for nonappearance or failure to comply with the ·court’s order may result in any or all of the following penalties: • Imprisonment for up to 6 months. • Forfeiture of not more than $2000 per day. • Any other order necessary to ensure your compliance. If you require reasonable accommodations due to a disability to participate in the court process, please call 715-273-3531 prior to the scheduled court date. Please note that the court does not provide transportation. (March 11, 18 & 25, 2023) 202289