The Wild Rice Watershed District has a 1

The Wild Rice Watershed District has a 10.82 acre wooded parcel along the Wild Rice River located in Section 20, Range 48 of Hendrum Township, Norman County, available for lease to interested parties for a term of five years. Parcel identification number is 09-4009000. Individuals interested in leasing the above described parcel should submit a sealed bid to the District Office, 11 5th Avenue East, Ada. Deadline to submit offers is March 7, 10:00 am. Winning bidder will be responsible for reimbursement of property taxes to the District on an annual basis. For more information contact the District Office at 218-784-5501 or amy@wildricewatershed.org (Feb. 22; March 1, 2023) 161814