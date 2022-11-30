WARNING!!! An aeration system creating o

WARNING!!! An aeration system creating open water and thin ice will begin operation on Pelican Lake known as Newport Beach, specifically 25026 and 25040 Newport Beach Road, west of the Young Life Castaway Club, in Ottertail County on November 26, 2022. Weather conditions may cause the areas of thin ice and open water to fluctuate greatly. Stay clear of the marked areas. If there are any questions concerning this aeration system please call 701-866-1284. (Nov. 26 & 30, 2022) 122579